16 hours ago

Economist and Dean of the Faculty of Finance and Accounting at UPSA, Prof Isaac Boadi, has questioned the source of trading funds for GOLDBOD.

Speaking on Joy News in the wake of the reported $214m BoG losses linked to the operations of the GOLDBOD, Prof. Boadi expressed concern over the lack of clarity on the GOLDBOD's trading funds.

He said there are no official record, both in BoG books and ar parliament indicating approval or source of funds for the GOLDBOD.

"Looking at the model, you promised giving GoldBod a revolving fund of 201 or so million, stalled. You promised in the budget 4.5b, releases nothing!' Prof Boadi said

'There is something in finance called quasi fiscal operations. When budget spending vanishes from the budget but then appears at central bank loss or when spending approval bypasses parliament and hit tax payers ," Prof Boadi added, as he continued probing for answers.

The GOLDBOD has been in the news this week, following a report by the IMF, which highlighted a loss of $214 million by the Bank of Ghana , which was linked to the operations of the GOLDBOD.

Both the GOLDBOD and the BoG have issued statements downplaying the reported losses as inaccurate.

However, Prof Boadi, on the same programme on Joy News, accused the GOLDBOD and the BoG of being disingenuous with the issue, insisting that the BoG in particular, was aware of the IMF's report capturing the losses but it didn't raise any objection before it was released to the public by the IMF. questioned amid reported $214m loss.