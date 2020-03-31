1 hour ago

The President of the Ghana Athletics Association, Prof. Francis Dodoo has been appointed Chairman of World Athletics’ (formerly IAAF) newly created Governance Commission.

Prof. Dodoo is the only African chairing a commission on the global body, and his appointment was confirmed in a circular from the Chief Executive Office (CEO) of World Athletics, Jon Ridgeon, to member federations on Friday, 27th March. The circular communicated decisions taken at the March 11-12, 2020 World Athletics Council Meeting in Monaco.

Prof. Dodoo, a former national and African triple jump champion, is a 4-time Olympian.

He held Ghana’s triple jump record between 1987 and 1998. His All-Africa Games triple jump record of 17.12 meters set in Nairobi in 1987 still stands 33 years later.

He won the national sportsman of the year award that year, and was later the awarded a Grand Medal of the Republic.

Prof. Dodoo will chair a 12-member Governance Commission which includes other distinguished personalities from the world of athletics such as Sylvia Barlag (NED), Carlota Castrejana (ESP), Dagmar Freitag (GER), Helio Gesta de Melo (BRA), Inaki Gomez (CAN), David Grace (AUS), Leung Hong Shun (CHN), Jinaro Kibet (KEY), Sirje Lippe (EST), Ronald Russell (ISV) and Norman Wain (USA).

Prof. Dodoo comes to the position with a wealth of international governance experience, with service on the IAAF’s inaugural Values Commission, the Commonwealth Games Federation’s Governance and Integrity Commission, and as a former member of the World Anti-Doping Commission’s committee for athletes.

He also chairs the international governing board of the African Institute for Development Policy (AFIDEP), based in Kenya.