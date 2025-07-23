2 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo has praised the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) newly issued directive on exchange rate application within the shipping industry, describing it as a significant victory for the Ghana Shippers Authority’s (GSA) long-standing fight against the exploitation of shippers at Ghana’s ports.

Reacting swiftly to the announcement, the Chief Executive Officer of the GSA stated:

“Just a few days ago, I highlighted our efforts at the Ghana Shippers Authority to address the arbitrary and inflated exchange rates imposed by some shipping lines at the ports—practices that drain shippers financially and worsen the cost of doing business in Ghana, despite government’s work to stabilise the cedi.”

“The BoG directive is the culmination of our advocacy. It has always been for God and country.”

The Bank of Ghana’s directive, signed by Secretary Sandra Thompson and issued on July 22, 2025, introduces sweeping guidelines aimed at ensuring transparency, fairness, and consistency in the application of exchange rates by shipping lines and port service providers.

Under the new guidelines:



All players in the shipping industry must publish their daily exchange rates on their websites and/or premises.



Customers must be clearly informed of the applied rate before any invoice is issued or payment is made.



Invoices must clearly state the currency of the service, the exchange rate applied, the date of application, and the total amount due in cedis or dollars.



Exchange rates must be market-reflective and benchmarked against BoG’s published interbank rates, eliminating arbitrary markups.

The directive provides shippers with a formal dispute resolution mechanism. If a complaint about exchange rate application is not resolved at the service provider level, the customer can escalate the matter to the Ghana Shippers Authority.

Shipping lines that fail to comply with the directive risk facing administrative sanctions under Ghana’s Foreign Exchange Act.

The move has been widely welcomed by industry stakeholders as a major step toward curbing unfair practices, reducing the cost of doing business, and safeguarding the interests of Ghanaian shippers.