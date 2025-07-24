1 hour ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, has called for the creation of a national shipping line to enhance Ghana’s maritime independence and boost trade.

Speaking on the need for such an initiative, Prof. Gyampo argued that if Ghana is considering the revival of a national airline, it should also look into the possibility of owning a national shipping line. He believes this would strengthen the country’s economic and maritime capabilities.

“There are discussions that we should have, Ghana Airways and national carriers operating our airspace. In that same way, I believe that as we surmount that challenge, we have to move towards a situation where Ghana would also have its ships and all that,” he proposed.

While acknowledging that establishing a national shipping line would require significant capital investment, Prof. Gyampo stated that it is a feasible goal with the right leadership and determination.

“It’s a capital-intensive idea, but I believe that if we can think about having national airlines, we can also have national ships. We’re a developing continent. With the right decisions and right leaders, some of these things should be surmounted,” he said.

This proposal comes amid Ghana’s ongoing efforts to revitalise its aviation sector. On July 10, President John Mahama expressed Ghana’s interest in collaborating with the Portuguese government to establish a national airline, with the aim of boosting both the country’s aviation and economic sectors.

President Mahama made these remarks during a ceremony at the Jubilee House, where he received letters of credence from five newly accredited ambassadors to Ghana, including Maria Da Conceição de Sousa Pilar, the new Portuguese envoy.

During his conversation with Ambassador Pilar, President Mahama highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral ties with Portugal, particularly in areas of aviation, trade, and investment.