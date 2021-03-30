1 hour ago

Head of Psychologist, Professor Joseph Osafo has added his voice to calls by NPP activists on President Nana Akufo-Addo not to appoint old people to positions in his administration.

President Nana Akufo-Addo,in his second term, is yet to appoint Deputy Ministers, Board Chairpersons and members, Chief Executive Officers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives.

The party activists noted that, in President Akufo-Addo's administration from 2017 to 2020, many of his ''classmates'' from the erstwhile Kufour regime found their names into the President's administration as Ministers of State, Board Chairmen, Chief Executive Officers among other positions.

They are calling for some old individuals in the party to exit for the youth in the party.

The activists specifically mentioned the likes of Mr. Hackman Owusu Agyeman, Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, Kofi Ghana, Kwamena Bartels and Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong, who they want out and have appealed to the President to give the youth opportunity in his government.

Taking to social media to vent their frustration, one Tete Nokobi wrote on Facebook: ''What legacy does the old man want to leave in the party? That he cared less about growth opportunities for the youth? If up to now someone like Hackman Owusu Agyeman, Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi, Kwamena Bartels, Alan Kyeremanten, Kan Dapaa, Kofi Ghana, KK Sarpong et al cannot boast of replacements for their roles then that's a failure for the party''.

Another unhappy activist named Matin Sadick Jnr. said; "They shouldn't just give way, they should resign from ever accepting appointments and get a seat at the party's council of elders auditorium and help shape the party for better!"

Reacting to the issue during discussions on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Professor Joseph Osafo stated that, although the activists are right to make such calls, the old and youth must both complement each other.

He called on the party to strike a balance saying ''the young must not supplant the old and the old must not underrate the young...Every path you're treading has ever been trodden by someone; so, you can learn lessons. So, the young shouldn't supplant the old neither should the old underrate the young''.

He added; "The aged must be engaged not over-engaged...Every generation must give birth to a new generation."

Source: Peace FM