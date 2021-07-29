1 hour ago

The General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has discounted the supposed strong ties between the late President, Prof. JEA Mills, and embattled former Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho.

“Prof. Atta Mills had his own problems with the retention of Koku Anyidoho even in his office,” he told Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5 Fm.

According to him, the NDC member who was expelled from the party days ago is only appropriating the legacies of the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills for his personal interest.

“Koku Anyidoho is not special to Atta mills in any way to the extent that we’ve given him the opportunity to appropriate his legacies to appear that he has some special relationship or ties with Prof. Mills.

“Some of us were closer to Atta Mills than Koku Anyidoho, but we don’t take advantage of our closeness with the big people and brag about it. So let it be said and known that Koku Anyidoho doesn’t have any exclusive entitlement to Atta Mills’ legacies because they were close or something,” he stressed.

Koku Anyidoho was expelled for alleged misconduct and anti-party behaviour cited in a letter to him on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

“The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) acting in compliance of Article 48 (1) of the NDC Constitution unanimously adopted the report and accepts full responsibility for your expulsion from the Party,” the letter added.

Before the latest development, he had been serving a suspension that begun on February 8, 2021, after his consistent criticism of the party.

Source: kasapafmonline