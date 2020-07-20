39 minutes ago

The vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has condemned a "despicable act of lynching of a 90-year-old-woman in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savanna Region.

A viral video on social media showed the old woman being lynched leading to her death.

Condemning the act in Facebook post on Saturday 25th July 2020, the former Education Minister described the act as barbaric and called on the security agencies to swiftly investigate and bring the culprits to justice.

Read full post below:

My attention has been drawn to the most despicable act of lynching of a 90-year-old-woman at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savanna Region.

I condemn in the strongest terms this barbaric act which has left me, like many I can imagine, deeply sad, indeed.

The elderly in our society rather deserve our love and protection, not this level of unspeakable cruelty.

Old age cannot be synonymous to witchcraft. It is time to build a fair, just and gender sensitive society that respects and values everyone, no matter their age.

It is my expectation that the security agencies will swiftly investigate and bring the culprits to justice.

Moving forward, I hope we shall all work together to raise the level of public education to forestall such tragic occurrences.

My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and may the soul of this unfortunate victim rest in peace.