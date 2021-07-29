16 minutes ago

The Director General of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), Prof. Benjamin Jabez Botwe Nyarko, has been appointed as the chairman for the newly constituted board of the Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG).

Other members of the board are Ing Emmanuel Antwi Darkwa, CEO of VRA, William Owuraku Aidoo, Deputy Minister for Power in charge of Finance and Infrastructure, Dr. Stephen Yamoah, Executive Director of Nuclear Power Ghana, Patricia Appiagyei, MP for Asokwa, Anthony Selom Dzadzra and Dr. Robert Bright Sogbaji, Nuclear Power Coordinator at the Ministry of Energy.

In a brief remark, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Energy, expressed his belief that the new board would coordinate the efforts of all the stakeholders to ensure that the country’s vision of establishing nuclear power plant is realized.

He charged the board to focus on providing relevant resources to build a strong safety culture and resilience management systems which will ensure that in the planning and development of nuclear infrastructure and related activities in Ghana, government’s purpose would be achieved.



In his remarks, the new Board Chair, Prof. Jabez Botwe Nyarko expressed his team’s gratitude to the President for reposing such confidence in them and urged them to work together as a team in order to overcome all challenges and provide benefits the state.

Source: Energynewsafrica.com