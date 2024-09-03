2 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, will today, September 3, 2024, commence a campaign tour in the Western Region.

The three-day tour will focus on constituencies where the NDC does not have a sitting Members of Parliament(MPs).

Prof Opoku-Agyemang will kickstart her tour in Tarkwa Nsuaem and continue through Ahanta West and Mpohor constituencies.

She will also visit Shama, Essikado-Ketan, Sekondi, Takoradi, Effia, and Kwesimintsim constituencies.

The running mate will also engage market women, traders, commercial drivers, among others and end her tour on Thursday.