8 minutes ago

Former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has advised government to exercise caution in renewing the operating licences of Tullow Oil Ghana, warning that premature action could expose the country to further financial and contractual risks in the petroleum sector.

Speaking at an Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Policy Dialogue in Accra, Prof. Oquaye referenced the recent arbitration ruling in favour of Tullow Oil as a crucial reminder of the need for greater vigilance in managing Ghana’s natural resource agreements.

“The recent arbitration award by the ICC in the case of Tullow versus the Republic of Ghana in London should teach us a lot,” he said. “Our agreements with them allow for such situations to arise. Having won their case, we are now to pay Tullow’s cost.”

In January 2025, Tullow Oil won a legal dispute against the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Tribunal, freeing the company from a $320 million back tax assessment. The decision reignited national debate over the robustness of Ghana’s petroleum agreements and fiscal oversight systems.

Prof. Oquaye expressed concern that even after the ruling, Tullow had indicated plans to challenge another tax assessment—despite reporting operational losses.

“While this is going on, Tullow, which won’t pay anything to us, now says they have made losses for the past year,” he noted. “Of course, if a company makes losses, anyone with interest must get ready to be paid nothing.”

He further questioned the timing of the company’s reported request for a contract renewal, arguing that Ghana must address existing regulatory and contractual weaknesses before entering new agreements.

“While doing that, they have suddenly asked government to renew their contract, which will be expiring in some ten or eleven years,” he said. “They have now gotten a memorandum of understanding. I want to plead with government not to move any further.”

Prof. Oquaye concluded by stressing the need for transparency, stronger contract management, and a comprehensive review of Ghana’s petroleum framework to safeguard national interests.

“We must recognize that there is something critical to interrogate and act on before it is too late,” he emphasized.