President Nana Akufo-Addo through the Ministry of Health has appointed Professor Otchere Addai Mensah, a Senior Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

A formal letter from the ministry of health has been received by the Board Chairman of the teaching hospital, Bompatahene Nana Effah Apenteng.

Sources in Manhyia Palace have also confirmed that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has also received a formal letter from the Health Ministry informing him about the president’s new appointment in line with tradition.

Starr News checks at the referral facility disclosed that the board chairman of the facility at its last Board meeting briefed the board members about the new appointment which requires their approval.

The hospital’s board after the approval is expected to formally inform the entire working staff of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the coming days.

Staff of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) had earlier served notice that they will reject any appointment of non-permanent staff of the Hospital as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

This followed speculations within the premier hospital that the President in consultation with Ashanti Regional Executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is considering announcing the appointment of Prof. Okyere Addai Mensah as a successor to the retired CEO Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso.

The said notice from the staff read: “No KATH staff, No CEO; We are capable of managing our own affairs”

Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso retired last week after serving the referral facility for over 3 decades.