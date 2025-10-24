1 hour ago

Ghana’s booming digital lending industry—worth billions of cedis in mobile-based loans each month—faces potential instability unless the Bank of Ghana (BoG) steps in to regulate how interest rates are determined across financial technology platforms, Professor Peter Quartey, former Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), has cautioned.

Speaking at the 2025 Fintech Stakeholder Forum in Accra, Prof. Quartey urged the central bank to establish a standardized benchmark for digital lending rates, similar to the Ghana Reference Rate (GRR) used by traditional banks. He warned that the current absence of such a framework has resulted in inconsistent pricing, high default rates, and growing distrust among borrowers.

“We need a clear benchmark for determining interest rates,” he stated. “Just as banks use the Ghana Reference Rate plus a margin, digital lenders should operate within a similar structure. A regulator-backed formula ensures fairness, protects both borrowers and lenders, and promotes stability.”

Prof. Quartey proposed that digital loan rates be linked to the GRR with a small margin—perhaps one or two percent—adjusted for borrower risk. He said this would bring predictability and balance to an increasingly fragmented digital lending space where loan rates currently vary widely.

The forum, organised by MobileMoney Ltd under the theme “Harnessing Ghana’s Fintech Potential: Regulatory Frameworks for Digital Credit and Digital Assets,” brought together regulators, fintech firms, banks, policymakers, and academics to discuss how Ghana can ensure responsible innovation in digital finance.

Citing findings from his latest research, Prof. Quartey revealed that Ghana’s digital lending ecosystem is expanding rapidly but unevenly. The study showed sharp differences in loan rates, repayment behavior, and credit risk management across platforms.

Accra and Kumasi led in loan volumes due to their population density and strong digital penetration. However, gender and age disparities were evident—men borrowed larger sums, while younger borrowers, particularly those in their 20s and 30s, showed higher default tendencies.

According to the study, 40.2% of borrowers repaid MTN loans in full, over 50% defaulted partially before repaying, and around 5% failed to repay entirely. Prof. Quartey attributed defaults to unrealistic interest rates, weak credit assessments, economic pressures, and low financial literacy.

“We observed that as borrowers age, repayment discipline improves,” he noted. “Younger borrowers tend to default more, possibly due to impulsive spending or unstable incomes. This underscores the need for better credit scoring systems and financial education.”

The research also assessed the readiness of Ghana’s digital finance infrastructure, finding strong network coverage and agent density but moderate reliability and high data costs. Most concerning, however, was the low to medium rating for credit scoring systems, suggesting weak capacity for assessing borrower risk.

While fintech companies increasingly use AI and machine learning to evaluate creditworthiness, Prof. Quartey warned that the absence of standardized datasets and regulatory oversight makes these systems prone to bias and inaccuracies.

Prof. Quartey urged the Bank of Ghana to develop a national digital credit policy encompassing transparent risk pricing, data-sharing standards, and consumer protection frameworks. Such a policy, he said, would enhance financial inclusion and ensure digital credit remains both profitable and sustainable.

He also stressed the need to protect lenders alongside consumers, arguing that fintech operators face growing risks of default and fraud in the current unregulated environment.

“A formula-based benchmark ensures balance, fairness, and sustainability,” he concluded. “It will align digital lending with Ghana’s broader monetary policy, reduce default risks, and build trust in the fintech ecosystem.”

The proposed reforms, if implemented, are expected to bring greater transparency and stability to Ghana’s fast-evolving digital lending landscape—supporting innovation while safeguarding both consumers and the financial system.