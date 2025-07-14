7 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Manso Opuni as the new acting Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), effective Monday, July 14, 2025.

The announcement, shared via the FDA’s official social media channels, confirms that Professor Opuni will succeed Mrs. Delese Mimi Darko, who has led the Authority since 2017. Mrs. Darko recently assumed her new role as Director-General of the Africa Medicines Agency (AMA).

In its statement, the FDA expressed appreciation to Mrs. Darko for her dedicated leadership, citing her instrumental role in strengthening regulatory standards, improving public safety, and fostering key international partnerships. Her appointment to the AMA is widely seen as a testament to her exemplary performance in Ghana’s regulatory health sector.

Welcoming the new leadership, the FDA extended its congratulations to Professor Opuni and expressed full confidence in his ability to advance the Authority’s mission.

“The FDA extends its warmest congratulations to Prof. Opuni on his appointment and looks forward to his leadership in advancing the Authority’s mandate of safeguarding public health and safety,” the statement read.