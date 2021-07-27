1 day ago

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi on Sunday afternoon visited Team Ghana at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Village to assess conditions in camp.

He was accompanied by representatives of the Minister of Youth & Sports and executives of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC)

They went to the combo dining hall, apartments, technical meeting rooms and halls, and interacted with administrators and technical officers.

He observed that Team Ghana is in great shape and all athletes are getting prepared for their competitions ahead.

He assured them that their budgetary allocations would be honored to entice them to perform and excel.

Meanwhile, the Chef De Mission, Mr. Michael Aggrey and his technical and administrative team are working hard to sustain the high standards in the camp Team Ghana.

Mr Aggrey commended the athletes for their discipline and conduct.

Secretary General of the GOC, Lawyer Mohammed Sahnoon also wished them well and tasked them to go for the medals and make names for themselves and the nation.

Meanwhile, the GOC President and Hon Mohammed Ussif are expected to land in Tokyo to motivated the athletes before they go into competition.

By Sammy Heywood Okine, Tokyo