The Wikipedia profile of Ghanaian famous Tiktoker, Asantewaa is currently on the list of pages to be deleted from the online encyclopedia.

This is because her profile has been cited by one of the Wikipedia editors for deletion.

The Wikipedian argued that Asantewaa does not deserve to have a profile on the virtual encyclopedia because she does not have a career per se, a crucial requirement to merit one to be featured on Wiki.

“The subject [Asantewaa] doesn’t have a career to speak of. Being a tiktoker and winning a non-notable award is not enough to warrant a stand-alone article.”

The Wikipedian further argued that all the sources cited in her current profile “are not independent of her and cannot be used to establish notability.”

Mixed reactions greet deletion request

Meanwhile, the call has elicited mixed reactions from persons within the Wiki community.

While some support the call, others are demanding a retraction and apology from the persons making the demand.

A Wikipedian advocating for Asantewaa’s profile to be maintained argued that “when you say the subject has no career to speak about, I disagree with you. By extension of being a tiktoker she has become an established brand influencer. And all the articles I added are independent of her.”

Adding up, another user stated that, claims that “The subject doesn’t have a career to speak of is unnecessarily disrespectful. The nominator appears to suggest that social media influencer isn’t a “real” career. We’re here to discuss whether or not her biography merits inclusion in this encyclopedia; our opinions about the meaningfulness of her source of income are irrelevant”.

Others supporting the deletion explained that Asantewaa is a “non-notable influencer as we have no neutral sources that talk about her extensively, in what we consider reliable sources. People that make funny videos aren’t noteworthy. I can’t find any articles about her.”

Asantewaa with her birth name Martina Dwamena amassed followers on TikTok during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. She has 2.8 million followers on TikTok with 86.1 million likes on her videos.

Her Wikipedia article was created on 6 October 2022‎.

Per Wikipedia’s Notability clauses, profiles or subjects featured “must be notable, or “worthy of notice”.

“Determining notability does not necessarily depend on things such as fame, importance, or popularity—although those may enhance the acceptability of a subject that meets the guidelines explained below.”

