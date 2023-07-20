3 hours ago

A young Ghanaian footballer whose name has been given as Rashid, who played for the Greater-Accra Division Two side Desidero FC, has met a tragic end after drowning at the famous Labadi Beach, located in the La Dadekotopon district of Accra.

The promising youngster had been training at the beach along with a friend when the unfortunate incident occurred. Despite their efforts, he was unable to keep himself afloat and swim back to shore.

The player's disappearance was immediately noticed by his friend, who was present at the time of the tragedy.

However, despite their best efforts, they were unable to rescue him from the busiest ocean on Ghana's coast.

According to Angel FM's Saddick Adams, the brother of the footballer revealed that the player had recently returned from injury and had gone to the beach for recovery training with his friend.

The brother shared, "Rashid tried washing off in the sea after the training but never came out. He was washed ashore yesterday, Tuesday, and was immediately buried per Islamic custom. He was a past student of St Augustine College."

The news of the young footballer's untimely death has left the football community in Ghana in shock and mourning. His potential and talent were cut short tragically, leaving behind a void in the hearts of those who knew him.

May he rest in peace.