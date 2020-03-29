2 hours ago

The Ultimate Charismatic Centre led by its General Overseer, Prophet Akwasi Agyemeng Prempeh and leadership of the church donated a variety of items to the 37 Military Hospital in response to appeals made by the hospital to the general public due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prophet, in presenting the items intimated that, this is part of the usual corporate social responsibility they have been embarking on over the years to the hospital and more imperatively, it became apparent that, the hospital needed certain key equipment and items due to the COVID-19 disease.

Prophet Akwasi Agyemeng Prempeh indicated to the Commanding Officer, officers, men and women of the unit of his and the entire church's willingness to do more when the need arises.

The equipment and items donated to the hospital includes 20 pieces of Wellington boots, 10 gallons of liquid soap, 1 box of hand gloves, 10 packs of toilet rolls, 5 packs of kitchen tissue, 10 water barrels, 4 gallons of disinfectants, 10 preventive gowns, 100 packs of disposable aprons, and 100 pieces of boot covers.

On receiving the equipment and items, the Commanding Officer of the 37 Military Hospital, Colonel Bugri thanked the General Overseer and members of the Ultimate Charismatic Centre for their timely benevolence as the equipment and items came in handy. He intends commended the church once again for their continuous support over the years.

The Prophet, Akwasi Agyemeng Prempeh finally interceded for the leadership of the hospital in prayer, asked for God's protection and covering over all those at the front line and working assiduously to ensure recovery of patients.

Source: peacefmonline