2 hours ago

Prophet Sampson Obotang Bekoe of the Family African Faith Church Tarbanacle located at Gomoa Sokwa, has been arrested by the police in Dodowa for assaulting a woman.

According to a report by Despite Media’s Seth Mantey, the wife of Prophet Obotang complained about her missing GH¢200 for which she sought another person's assistance to recover.

After consulting the said pastor, Prophet Obotang’s wife returned home to accuse her husband of being the thief as revealed by the spiritualist she consulted.

Infuriated his wife’s accusation, Prophet Oboteng stormed the residence of the said spiritualist where he met a sister of the said spiritualist who happens to be his church member. The two engaged in a heated argument over the accusation.

During the confrontation, the sister of the spiritualist maintained that the prophet was the thief and accused Oboteng of stealing an organ when their church recently attended a convention.

The accusation by the woman escalated matters leading to Prophet Oboteng allegedly assaulting her.

The matter was reported to the police who picked up the suspect and issued a medical form to the victim.