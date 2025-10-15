1 hour ago

Prophet Elisha Joshua, who contested as an independent parliamentary candidate for the Evalue Gwira constituency in the 2024 elections, has revealed that the new statue of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is ready to be reinstalled at the Effiankwanta Regional Hospital Roundabout in Sekondi.

The monument, which was originally erected to honour President Akufo-Addo for his significant contributions to the development of the Western Region, was mysteriously taken down by unknown persons shortly after the 2024 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with Connect FM in Takoradi, Prophet Joshua confirmed that arrangements are nearly complete for the reinstallation of the statue.

“The earlier reason given for its removal was that the road project in the area wasn’t finished. Now that the road is complete, there’s no justification to keep it down,” he explained.

“The replacement statue has been fully molded, and we will officially consult regional leaders before it is restored,” he said.

He further indicated that the base and roundabout where the statue once stood are still intact, adding that his team will seek the approval of regional authorities before re-erecting it.Prophet Joshua condemned the initial removal of the monument, describing it as an act of political intolerance that undermines unity and respect for national leadership.

Although no specific date has been set, he assured that the statue of former President Akufo-Addo will soon return to its original position as a symbol of recognition and appreciation.