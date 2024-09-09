44 minutes ago

Head Pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has declared that the Black Stars, Ghana's senior national football team, are cursed, which he believes explains their prolonged failure to secure the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy.

Ghana has not won the AFCON title since 1982 when they last lifted the trophy in Libya.

Despite reaching the finals three times—in 1992, 2010, and 2015—the Black Stars have repeatedly fallen short of reclaiming their place as African champions.

During a sermon on Sunday, Prophet Oduro attributed the team's continued misfortune to an alleged curse, suggesting that the team’s management is partly to blame for this situation.

"When you stand before your enemies and are defeated over a protracted period, it means there is something on your head that needs to be broken," he preached.

"Like the way the Black Stars stand before their enemies and continuously get defeated."

He further argued, "You can never tell me there's a blessing on the Black Stars. Tell the people who handle the Black Stars that there is a curse on their head.

There is a curse on their head that needs to be broken. The team will be defeated and defeated until that curse is broken. All they know is to chop money."

Prophet Oduro’s comments come after the Black Stars suffered a 1-0 defeat against Angola in their opening match of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

The team is now aiming for a victory against Niger later today in Morocco as they seek to revive their campaign.