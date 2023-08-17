3 hours ago

The Head Pastor and Founder of the Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has described the kinds of churches that the government of Ghana should immediately close down.

Without specifically mentioning the names of these churches, the popular preacher detailed some of the activities that happen in those churches that make them ‘un-church-like’ and for which reason they should be closed down.

Speaking at his church, in a video shared on YouTube by NGOSRA TV GH, the hard-talking preacher said that some of those churches involve leaders who are hailed by their members for doing some really unchristian things.

“There are churches in Ghana where they mix concoctions with things like pomades and fragrance and then sell them out to people that they have certain properties for people and all these are jokes people do in the name of God.

“Silliness is all they are engaged in. The leader can do silly things to the extent that he goes to lie on the floor, dancing to earthly songs in the church. What are you expecting that people learn from the church? If someone is not born again, what do you expect the person to learn from these things? Silly lifestyles only! What church displays Schnapps in their auditorium? Which church displays fly whisks (bodua)? And I do not blame them. I blame the government of Ghana.

“All these people must be shut down. These are criminals. I blame the government of Ghana. Go to Rwanda and see. This nonsense does not exist. In Rwanda, before you can start a church, you must have a first degree, because they believe that if you go through formal education, your thinking faculties are different,” he said.

Watch the video below: