9 minutes ago

Popular and controversial Prophet, Nigel Gaisie has admonished the Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Ex-President John Mahama to delay further in announcing his Running mate.

According to him, there are some persons poised to orchestrate evil machinations against the running mate if he or she is announced anytime soon.

He disclosed that in the spiritual realm, the time is not right for such an announcement to be made, adding that it can be done in two or three months’ time from now.

There have been speculations and rumors over who partners the NDC Presidential Candidate for the upcoming December 7, Presidential election.

The question of John Mahama’s running mate has been a huge debate. While some have suggested the candidate should have been announced long ago, others argue that the time is not right.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana show, Prophet Nigel Gaise who has prophesied that ex-President Mahama will return to power by winning the impending election stated that Mr. Mahama will do himself a great deal of good if he listens to his advise on the issue of running mate.

“I will use this opportunity to tell the NDC and the former President to delay and relax a bit in the naming of the running mate…they should delay further because there are a lot of arsenals in the atmosphere that they want the running mate to be named and then they will take the running mate to a certain place and … the timing, for now, is not good …about two or three months from now is okay, they should wait for now. I’m talking as a prophet of God and I’m a man of few words. If they will listen, they should delay the naming of the running mate.’ If the NDC is listening they should not put pressure on the Ex-President to announce his running mate. The former President should go to God and pray more for the running mate. There are lots of dragons waiting.”

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, however, dismissed Prophet Owusu Bempah’s prophecy that whoever will partner ex-President Mahama as running mate will die.

“Nobody will die when the person accepts the slot as a running mate. I’m speaking as a prophet of God,” he stated.

Kasapafm