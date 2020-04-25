2 hours ago

Ghanaian gospel musician, Brother Sammy has made a sad revelation about how the late Prophet Seth Frimpong died without his wife by his side.

Speaking in an interview with Zion Felix on the ‘Uncut Show’, the ‘Adurobiaa Nkadem’ composer said the wife of the late musician, Dorothy was outside the shores of the country when the sad incident occurred.

He detailed the wife of the late Prophet Seth Frimpong was stuck in Italy following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the world.

He added that the only child of the deceased is also in Australia so he was living alone before his demise.

Brother Sammy sadly disclosed how the late musician fell when it was raining and for about 1 hour 30 minutes nobody attended to him until the rain ceased.

The Nation’s Worshipper, who was close to the deceased, stated his leg and hand was broken and his mouth was not at the usual position when he was taken to the hospital.

Unfortunately, Brother Sammy said Prophet Seth Frimpong passed on a few days after his admission to the hospital.

