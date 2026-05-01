Prophet Uche gets gold medal at Asantehene’s anniversary dinner

The evolving blend of tradition, spirituality and development took centre stage at the Manhyia Palace, where Prophet Eric Boahen Uche was honoured with the prestigious Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Medal during the World-Meets-in-Ghana Executive Dinner Ball.

The high-profile event formed part of activities marking the 27th anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s reign on the Golden Stool. Organised by the E ON 3 Group in collaboration with government and corporate stakeholders, the gathering brought together policymakers, traditional leaders, business executives and members of the African diaspora under the theme “Advancing Peace & Sustainable Economic Development Through Royal Vision.”

A key highlight of the evening was the recognition of Prophet Uche, whose invitation as a distinguished guest underscored the growing influence of faith-based leadership in national development conversations.

In an official citation, organisers commended his “transformative ministry,” pointing to his role in promoting spiritual renewal, unity and community development across various platforms.

The conferment of the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Medal placed him among a select group of honourees recognised for their contributions to peace, unity and global progress.

The award, traditionally reserved for individuals whose impact transcends sectors, reinforced the broader message of collaboration between religious leadership and socio-economic advancement.

His recognition also highlighted a deliberate effort by organisers to integrate faith-driven initiatives into Ghana’s development agenda. By acknowledging figures like Prophet Uche, the event sought to strengthen ties between spiritual influence, community mobilisation and sustainable growth.

Beyond individual honours, the ceremony served as a reflection on the enduring legacy of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, whose 27-year reign has been defined by active mediation in national conflicts and the promotion of cultural identity as a tool for unity.

His leadership continues to position the Asante Kingdom as a central force in Ghana’s peace architecture.

Speakers at the dinner emphasised the importance of leveraging Ghana’s rich cultural heritage, diaspora engagement and private sector participation to drive economic transformation.

The gathering ultimately framed tradition not as a relic of the past, but as a strategic asset in shaping the country’s future.