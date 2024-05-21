1 hour ago

A prophetess at Gomoa Ojobi in the Gomoa East District of the Central region has escaped death after a 38-year-old man fired gunshots thrice at her.

The suspect, Kweku Asamoah is currently in custody at the Gomoa Ojobi District Police Command.

According to Police sources, Mr Asamoah became angry with the Prophetess after she revealed to his wife that he used their two sons for rituals in Benin.

The prophetess, Gabriella Ruth, who is the founder of God’s Life Prayer Prophetic Ministry, Prophetess narrated her ordeal to Adom News.

She said she had the revelation on 31 December 2023, and prayed for the children but during the session, a spirit manifested and confessed.

According to her, Kweku indeed travelled to Benin and upon his return, threatened to kill her for thwarting his mission.

Around 5:30 pm on Monday, Kweku came with a motorbike wielding a single barrel gun and immediately fired three times when he arrived at her house, but she escaped unscathed.

Kweku was arrested and the gun retrieved.