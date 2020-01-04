1 hour ago

Talk show host, Kweku Sintim-Misa popularly known as KSM has accused prophets who made various pronouncements on 31st night concerning the upcoming general elections of being under the influence of tramadol.

According to him, it is surprising to see church members hailing these prophets for making utterances in certain circumstances they are ignorant about.

He also labelled the members as ‘daft’ for buying into the sayings of their leaders.

Taking to Twitter to tongue-lash these self-styled prophets as well as their ‘daft’ members, he said “It’s amusing to see all those prophets prophesying 2020 election results under the influence of tramadol with brain dead worshippers cheering them on. oh gh: “how are the mighty fallen”.

Every year when the country is getting ready to cross over, churches hold 31st watch night services to welcome the new year in grand styles.

Prophets who made declarations on the general elections include; Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Rev. Owusu Bempah, Prophet Elisha Salifu, Prophet Badu Kobi among others.

Founder and leader of the Glorious Wave Church, Prophet Emmanuel Bady Kobi predicted victory for the NPP whilst the leader of True Word Prophetic ministry, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, on the other hand, announced that former President Mahama would pull a total of 52.1% of the total vote cast come December 7.

— Kwaku Sintim-Misa (@KSM_Kwaku_Misa) January 2, 2020

Ghanaweb