The Chief of Staff at the Manhyia Palace, Kofi Badu has rejected the newly constituted Asante Kotoko board formed by club's executive board chairman Dr Kwame Kyei, according to report.

The Porcupine Warriors are in race against time to get a new board in place or face demotion from the Ghanaian top flight.

According to a report filed by Kumasi based Fox FM on Saturday, Dr. Kyei submitted a list to the Manhyia Palace for approval last week but the list was turned down by Chief of Staff Kofi Badu.

The personalities include Dr Kwame Kyei, Nana Gyembibi Coker, George Amoako, Nana Boakye and Ankobeahene.

These names were subsequently to be furnished to the club licensing board before the deadline day of Friday 3rd April 2020.

However, with the list turned down, it is yet to be seen what the next line of action will be from the Porcupine Warriors before the Ghana FA act.