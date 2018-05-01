4 hours ago

The Minister for Communication, Ursula Owusu says the resignation of Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah for breaching coronavirus protocols is enough punishment.

She has doubted the chance of a successful prosecution following growing calls for further action.

“Prosecution for what, unless you can show that a particular individual contracted the virus by coming into contact with him because he went out on the monitoring, it will be difficult to establish a case for sharing COVID_19,” she argued.

Mr. Ahenkorah, an NPP MP, visited some registration centres in his constituency, Tema West, despite being told by doctors to self-isolate after spending a night at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

His action sparked controversy on social media with many calling for his dismissal and possible prosecution.

The former deputy minister in less than 12 hours submitted his resignation letter Friday morning, a move many including pressure group, OccupyGhana, the opposition NDC and some members of parliament have said is not enough deterrent for others.

Member of Parliament for Central Tongu, Alexander Hottordze has said Carlos’ actions meant that “he wanted Ghanaians to be wiped out and it is too bad.”

“…they should go ahead and prosecute him, resigning alone is not enough.”

But the Communication Minister has said prosecution is easier said than done.

“Let’s not rush …because it is easy to say but would you have the evidence to prosecute him?” she quizzed.

“We should rather applaud Carlos for doing the honourable thing by resigning,” the Communication Minister said.

She called the push for prosecution as akin to flogging a dead horse.

“You don’t beat a dead horse, what else would you achieve by prosecuting him but if he had insisted that he hasn’t done anything wrong then the call for further actions would have been in order” she added.

Contrary to the Minister’s argument, a Kumasi based pastor was sentenced for breaching restrictions on public gathering last April while on June 9, some 10 persons were fined a combined 120,000 cedis for same.

In default, they were to spend four years in jail.

Meanwhile the Director of Communication at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin has said a decision is yet to be made on whether the former deputy minister for Trade should be prosecuted.

“What transpired was not the best and as a result of that instead of waiting to be fired he has come to render his resignation letter,” he said on Joy News.

At Asempa FM, however, he said the presidency would leave the decision to the police.