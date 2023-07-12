6 hours ago

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has described as nauseating the court case involving Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson.

He has thus added his voice to the many calls for the Attorney-General to file a nolle prosequi to discontinue the case.

During an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu, on Face to Face on Citi TV, Mr. Kpebu wondered why the majority of the citizens have been silent while the MP is being prosecuted unjustifiably.

According to him, the Electoral Commission stands to be bastardized if the Attorney-General continues with the case citing the permission it granted Assin North MP to contest in the 2020 general elections.

Martin Kpebu further called on Ghanaians to speak up to defend Mr. Quayson and applauded the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, for calling on the Attorney-General to discontinue the case.

“What Dormaahene did was super doper. The silence was deafening because people like me had said weeks before, that this thing is nauseating that we sit down as citizens and we are watching James Gyakye Quayson being prosecuted, we are not doing enough. We have abandoned him and we are shirking our responsibilities as citizens. Gyakye Quayson’s case is not a case the Attorney-General should be prosecuting.

“One thing is very clear, the more you drag that case, the more you bastardise the Electoral Commission. He didn’t stand for elections all by himself, he presented his documents to the EC. The EC vetted same and then cleared him. Whenever his case is mentioned and EC officials are not called, I feel that something is going on. Ghanaians need to speak up, don’t just look on”.

According to him, Ghanaians are confused in the face of the trial as the case begs for questions.

“We all must support the Supreme Court, but this case is different, we shouldn’t continue with Quayson’s trial, it makes us very confused. Why were the EC officials not mentioned? Let’s just leave the case,” he posited.

Lawyers of the Assin North legislator, have served notice of moving to the Court of Appeal to request for a stay of proceedings in his criminal trial at the High Court despite the decision of the trial Judge to dismiss a similar application.

The High in Court in Accra on Tuesday rejected arguments raised by lawyers of James Gyakye Quayson in support of the application for a stay of proceedings.

The lawyers filed the motion pending the determination of an appeal against the decision of the court to try the matter on a day-to-day basis.

Source: citifmonline