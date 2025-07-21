Frank Anane Dekpey, the first prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of former National Signals Bureau Director Kwabena Adu-Boahen and three others, has told the court that he frequently delivered cash in “Ghana Must Go” bags on behalf of the accused.

Giving his evidence-in-chief, led by Deputy Attorney General Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, Mr. Dekpey revealed that he worked as a chauffeur for Adu-Boahen and the other accused persons for five years, during which he routinely handled bank errands—including cash withdrawals and deposits.

He testified that the money he delivered often came from accounts linked to an entity known as "Perfect Solutions." However, he claimed he was unaware of the specific amounts involved, as the cheques used for withdrawals were typically sealed in envelopes.

A resident of Accra and a former taxi driver for 12 years, Mr. Dekpey said he was introduced to the third accused, Mildred Donkor, through their shared membership at Cedar Mountain Chapel International. He said he regularly ran errands for Donkor, including cleaning her vehicle and handling financial transactions at her instruction.

According to his testimony, Donkor would often send him to UMB Bank’s Labone branch or Stanbic Bank’s Airport branch to withdraw or deposit funds, which he would then deliver to Mr. Adu-Boahen at his office in Labone.

“When I go to the bank, the cheque is already in an envelope. I hand it over to a specific staff member, as instructed by Madam Donkor,” he explained, adding that he never knew the exact amount of cash being withdrawn.

During cross-examination, defence counsel Samuel Atta Akyea asked whether Mr. Dekpey had ever been employed by the National Security, to which the witness replied in the negative.

Further questioning revealed that Mr. Dekpey had been invited and detained by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in connection with the case. He confirmed that he was held for nearly a week, interrogated, and later granted bail.

The witness stated that EOCO’s interest in him stemmed from the discovery of his signature on the back of several bank receipts linked to the transactions in question.

The trial has been adjourned to July 25, 2025, for further proceedings.