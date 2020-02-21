1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has been installed as the development chief of Proso Kofikrom, Western North Region.

The ceremony took place during a durbar with the chiefs and people of Proso Kofikrom on Thursday, 20 February 2020.

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been on a SpeakOut tour of the country interacting with various villages and towns in the regions of Ghana as part of his 2020 campaign.

The installation was done by the Chief of the area, Nana Gyan Kofi II.

The chief, who expressed confidence that Mr Mahama would be President in 2021, beseeched him to make the MP for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandah, a minister in his next government and thanked Mr Mahama for making the MP a deputy minister during his first tenure.

For his part, the former president thanked the chief and people of the Proso Kofikrom and the whole region for honouring him and also for always supporting and voting for the NDC.

Mr Mahama told the people that the NDC has always been a better alternative to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), noting that all the development projects in the region were initiated by NDC governments.

He said President Nana Akufo-Addo, who begged Ghanaians to try him in the lead-up to the 2016 general elections, has turned out to be the biggest disappointed to Ghanaians.

In Mr Mahama’s view, God allowed the tables to turn so that Ghanaians can compare which of the two is worth putting their money on.

He accused the Akufo-Addo government of seeking political favour from cocoa-growing areas such as Proso Kofikrom thus the government’s decision, this year, to increase the producer price of the cash crop by GHS40 after refusing to up the price in the first three years of the government’s four-year tenure.

Mr Mahama also said if he wins power again, he would restore the distribution of free fertilisers to cocoa farmers which, he accused the Akufo-Addo government of cancelling.

Mr Mahama also promised to develop the Bonzai Waterfalls to attract tourists to the area should he win the presidency again.

On the chief’s appeal concerning Juaboso MP Mintak Akandaoh, Mr Mahama promised to give the lawmaker a substantive ministerial appointment in his next government if he wins the polls and, so, urged the people in the area to assess their lives and vote accordingly on 7 December 2020.