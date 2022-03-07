1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Nartey Ogum has apologized to the fans and the whole Kotoko fraternity about their defeat to Hearts in the President's Cup on Friday night.

Accra Hearts of Oak left it very late before handing Asante Kotoko an excruciating 2-1 defeat in the President's Cup on Friday evening at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Accra Hearts of Oak took the lead for the first time in the game five minutes after recess as Salim Adams started a brilliant move before laying the ball to captain Fatawu Mohammed who crossed into the Kotoko box but it was cleared only for Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to arrow home the ball with his left foot to make it 1-0.

Kotoko pressed on for the equalizer and substitute Samuel Boateng got the goal for the porcupine warriors in the 77th minute as he robbed off Daniel Korsah and struck goalwards as his strike took a huge deflection of Robert Addo Sowah to make it 1-1.

Patrick Razak stole the ball and left two Kotoko defenders in his wake before poking home pass the onrushing Danlad Ibrahim to make it 2-1 at the death.

Following the defeat, Dr Ogum in a tweet apologized to the fans and promised to bounce back stronger.

”Sorry we couldn’t win the President’s Cup. Your support of the team has been exceptional this season. Thank you Kotoko supporters. We shall bounce back,” Dr. Ogum tweeted.

Kotoko will be hoping to keep the fine form intact when they travel to Bechem United on Tuesday in the matchday 19 games in the ongoing 2021/22 Ghanan Premier League campaign.