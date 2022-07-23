4 hours ago

A Board Member of Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko, Yaw Adu has vehemently refuted claims that coach of the club Prosper Nartey Ogum resigned at a technical meeting or threatened to do so.

There have been widespread media reports that the former WAFA coach has resigned from his position although no official announcement has been made to that effect.

Reports had it that the coach had verbally communicated that he would not continue in his role as the head coach.

The coach is not impressed with the club's recruitment after flogging players in the squad that won the league title.

Although the Board has denied his resignation, there are palpable issues that need to be resolved at the club as all is not well.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the Board Member confirmed that the letter out there is from them as they want to clear the air on the speculations that their coach has resigned.

"The letter out is indeed from the board of Asante Kotoko and we only wanted to clear the air on speculations.

The board went for a sub-committee meeting, no one at the board asked him (Prosper) to resign and he the coach never at anywhere ever said he wanted to resign at our meeting."

According to the board member they wanted to meet the coach last Saturday but he pleaded that it is shifted to last Monday and he never resigned or threaten to.

"We wanted to meet him last week Saturday and he pleaded that we postpone it to Monday.

We were shocked to read and hear that our coach has resigned.

I repeat, he (Prosper Ogum) never said he wanted to resign, we don't even expect a resignation letter from him." he added

Prosper Nartey joined Kotoko at the start of the 2021/2022 season and helped the club secure their 25th Ghana Premier League title.