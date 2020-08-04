1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has announced hotlines and platforms through which it can be reached by the members of the general public in case of suspicion of match manipulation.

The announcement of the platforms aimed at protecting the integrity of football in the country and is in accordance with the FIFA regulations.

In statement published on the football governing body's official website on Monday, the GFA stated that, the main principles of the Integrity Initiative are the promotion of integrity and the protection of football matches and competitions.

Read the full statement below:

The Ghana Football Association wishes to remind all stakeholders that, as provided in the GFA Statutes, one of the core objectives of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is the commitment of the Association to promote the integrity of football in Ghana.

Having recognized the threat of match manipulation to the integrity of football, the GFA in accordance with the Regulations of FIFA, has adopted an effective and proactive approach to fight against all forms of manipulations and/or the unlawful influencing of football matches in Ghana.

This means protecting football matches and competitions against match manipulations as far as possible and under all circumstances.

As a result, the Compliance & Integrity Unit of the GFA has introduced the integrity hotline, as well as a dedicated e-mail address for staff, match officials, club officials, players, event organizers, supporters and members of the general public to exercise their duty to report any suspicion of match manipulation, on or off the field of play which purports to jeopardize the integrity of matches and competitions organised by the GFA.

The GFA is committed to investigate all reports of match manipulation(s) and bring the culprits before the Ethics Committee of the Association.

The GFA is also committed to report to and assist the Ghana Police Service all such manipulations which violates the criminal laws of Ghana for prosecution.

The public is advised to report Integrity Issues to the GFA Compliance & Integrity Unit Hotline: 059 337 1735 - WhatsApp: 059 337 1735 - Email: [email protected]