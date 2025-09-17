15 hours ago

A video circulating widely on social media has placed the spotlight on Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang after what appeared to be a protocol gaffe at an official event.

The incident, which has since sparked public debate, underscores growing concerns about lapses in the Vice President’s advance team and the professionalism of state protocol officers.

The Incident

In the footage, the Vice President was seen alighting from her official vehicle and proceeding toward the dais, accompanied by her Aide-de-Camp (ADC) who saluted her upon arrival.

However, before she could take her seat, a uniformed service officer hurriedly stepped off the podium to direct her to turn back and take the National Salute—a key ceremonial gesture she had inadvertently skipped.

The Vice President, seemingly caught off guard, quickly turned to comply before resuming her walk to the podium.

The event was recorded in Sekondi at the Western Naval Command for the Ghana Navy Memorial Day anniversary.

Observers noted that no protocol officer appeared to have briefed her on the sequence of activities, leading to what many described as an avoidable and embarrassing scene.

The Role of Protocol

Traditionally, senior public officials, including the President and Vice President, are assigned protocol officers who, in collaboration with an advance team, provide clear instructions on ceremonial procedures at official events.

These officers ensure that state functions run smoothly, prevent breaches of protocol, and maintain the dignity of the high offices involved.

In this case, critics argue that the absence—or failure—of such officers left the Vice President exposed to public ridicule.

“When a Vice President steps out of her vehicle, she should know exactly where to go and what to do. That’s the essence of a protocol team,” one social media user stated.

Public Reactions

The video has drawn mixed reactions across social media platforms.

While some sympathized with Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, blaming her handlers for the misstep, others used the incident to question her visibility and role within the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.