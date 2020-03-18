3 hours ago

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has directed all head of departments, agencies and institutions in the Region to as a matter of urgency provide hand washing facilities for their employees in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

This was contained in a statement released to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Tuesday by the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and signed by the Minister.

The statement said, “As we are all aware, Ghana has not been spared of the outbreak of the Corona Virus (COVID19), which has become a threat in the global village”.

Dr Salih said all departments, agencies and institutions must put in place measures to safeguard and protect their employees.

He urged them to put in place measures such as hand washing with soap under running water at the point of entry into the premises (Veronica Bucket) and provide hand sanitizers for staff.

Dr Salih said that he will make unannounced visits to offices to check the compliance of this directive.

Source: GNA