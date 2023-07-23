46 minutes ago

French football giants, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), have set their sights on the talented left-winger from Ghana, Ernest Nuamah, currently playing for Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

According to reports from the renowned French publication, L'equip, the 19-year-old Ghanaian forward has caught the attention of the French champions.

However, PSG's initial offer for Nuamah was turned down by FC Nordsjaelland. Undeterred, the Parisians are preparing to make another bid to secure the young winger's services.

In an intriguing twist, PSG seems to be shifting their transfer strategy, opting to focus on nurturing young talents with a hunger for success instead of pursuing expensive superstar signings.

Nuamah's performances during the captivating 2022/23 Danish Superliga season were nothing short of remarkable, playing a pivotal role in FC Nordsjaelland's impressive campaign.

Though the Danish league title eluded them by a narrow margin, the 20-year-old prodigy left a lasting impact, boasting an impressive record of 12 goals and four assists in 30 appearances.

Recognizing his exceptional talent, Nuamah was bestowed with multiple prestigious accolades. Notably, he was named the Young Player of the Year, a testament to his immense potential.

Additionally, the Superliga head coaches acknowledged his outstanding performances by awarding him the Spring Best Player title, further solidifying his reputation as a rising star.

The recognition did not stop there, as his fellow Superliga players voted him as the Player of the Year, a well-deserved honor that speaks volumes about his abilities on the field.

Ernest Nuamah's journey to the top started at the renowned Right to Dream Academy, and he made his debut for FC Nordsjaelland on 10th April 2022. With a contract that runs until 2026, the young talent's future seems promising.

As PSG continues its pursuit of the Ghanaian left-winger, football fans around the world eagerly anticipate witnessing Nuamah's potential rise to stardom on the grand stage of European football.