4 hours ago

Nana Baffour Kotei Sramah Ababio, Chief of Breman in the Kumasi municipality, has suggested that public office holders swear by the Oath of deities or shrines to assume office.

According to him, politicians are no longer scared of swearing with the Bible or Qur’an and would always lie under the Oath and take their own ways, after occupying their portfolios.

He made the recommendation during the observation of the Akwasidae festival on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

The chief entreated Ghanaians to cherish African cultural values, adding that before the advent of the Bible, Africans had their own beliefs and way of worship, for which traditional and cultural values should not be seen as evil or idol worshiping and satanic practices.

He was of the view that before the Bible came to Africa people were afraid and scared of committing crimes or engaging in criminal activities, let alone engage in bribery and corruption.

Nana Sramah noted that most Ghanaians perceive traditional beliefs are satanic or evil yet criminal activities like bribery and corruption, especially among office holders are so rampant even when they have sworn under the Oath by the Bible and Qur’an.

The Bremanhene said it is high time the 1992 Constitution of Ghana pertaining to the object used to swear in government officials was amended to save the nation from wastage of funds and resources.

He made this statement on the back of recent reports about an alleged theft of millions of foreign and local currencies by two housemaids at former Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah’s residence.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has begun investigations into the source of the former minister’s wealth following her arrest.