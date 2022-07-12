3 hours ago

The Public Services Workers Union is set to strike from July 19 to demand a 20 percent Cost of Living Allowance.

The union will be joining its cohorts in the pre-tertiary education sector, which have been on strike since last week.

Various groups including the Union of Professional Nurse and Midwives have also joined calls by some public sector workers for the government to pay them the 20% allowance.

In a statement, it said the strike was in response to the government’s lack of action on the request for the allowance, amid the rise in inflation and cost of living in Ghana.

“In the midst of rising cost of living, inflation currently pegged at 27.6% (with a propensity to rise further),and pending astronomical increases in utility tariffs, the economic analysis which formed the basis of ouracceptance of a 1-year salary increment for the year 2022 has obviously been thrown out of gear.”

“Considering the worsening economic challenges, members of the PSWU are left with no other option but to draw attention to their economic wellbeing,” the statement added.

The decision to strike was taken at an emergency meeting on July 8.

The Ministry for Employment and Labour Relations will later today hold a second meeting with organised labour over their agitation for the 20% Cost of Living Allowance.

The meeting will specifically be to negotiate the demands of organised labour.

Source: citifmonline