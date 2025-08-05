3 hours ago

Public transport fares across Ghana will rise by 20% starting Friday, August 8, 2025, following a directive from the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) in collaboration with transport unions.

This adjustment is in line with the Administrative Arrangement on Public Transport Fares.

A joint statement from Emmanuel Ohene-Yeboah, General Secretary, and Alhaji Tanko, Acting National Chairman of the GRTCC, explains that the fare hike is a response to several challenges that have placed significant pressure on transport operators.

Firstly, operators have highlighted that the earlier 15% fare reduction implemented on May 21, 2025, did not coincide with any significant decrease in the cost of spare parts and essential goods. Secondly, a new GH¢1.00 per litre fuel levy has led to an approximate 8% rise in fuel prices, directly increasing operational costs for drivers and transport businesses.

Additionally, the deteriorating condition of roads across the country has resulted in higher maintenance expenses, further exacerbating the financial burden on transport operators. As a result, the 20% fare increase will apply to all forms of public transport, including shared taxis, intra-city "trotro" services, long-distance intercity buses, and haulage.

The GRTCC has urged all commercial transport operators and companies to comply with the new fare structure and display the revised fares prominently at their loading terminals.

The Council is calling on commuters, transport operators, and the public to cooperate in ensuring a smooth transition to the updated fares.

While the last fare adjustment in May 2025 saw a price reduction due to changes in fuel pricing and government support, the current economic pressures and deteriorating road infrastructure have compelled operators to adjust fares once again.