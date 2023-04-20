2 hours ago

The Public Utilities Workers’ Union of the Trades Union Congress and some staff of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) are protesting the nomination of a Deputy Managing Director, Finance and Administration, Collins Nuntwiri to the company.

Clad in red, the union and the staff bemoan that Mr. Nuntwiri does not have the required qualification for the job and thus should not be considered for the position.

Addressing the media, the first Vice Trustee of the Public Utilities Workers’ Union, Samuel Amo-Kakabaah called on the appointing authority to consider someone from the company with expertise other than an unqualified one.

“We are here to register our position on the nomination of a Deputy Managing Director-Finance and Administration for Ghana Water. Our position is spelt out in the petition we have written to the Chief of Staff, we have copied the director of SIGA, board chairman of Ghana Water, Managing Director and the Minister. Our position is very clear and simple, we want to state on record that we are not against the appointment of heads of entity by the presidency, but our concern is that the position of the Managing Director is an appointee of the presidency, but the Deputy Managing Director’s position is a position we feel should be filled with people with both the technical and institutional knowledge of our operations”.

“We believe that the technical people will also help the Managing Director who is a political appointee to do his work appropriately. The profile of the purported nominee indicates that he lacks the requisite professional qualification to be a Deputy MD. We want the appointing authority to consider that”.

Source: citifmonline