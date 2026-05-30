Publican AI Generates GH¢1 Billion in additional customs revenue in April – GRA

By Prince Antwi May 30, 2026

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Anthony Sarpong, has disclosed that the Authority’s newly deployed Publican AI system generated an additional GH¢1 billion in customs revenue in April 2026.

According to him, the introduction of the artificial intelligence-powered platform has significantly enhanced customs operations, leading to improved revenue collection and greater efficiency in import assessments.

Speaking at the 10th Ghana CEO Summit on Thursday, May 28, 2026, Mr. Sarpong explained that the technology was introduced to streamline processes, reduce delays and ensure fairness in the valuation and assessment of imports.

He noted that the system is helping to minimize human intervention in customs procedures while creating a more transparent and predictable environment for businesses.

“The technology generated an additional GH¢1 billion in customs revenue in April 2026 alone. Our vision is to make GRA the first public institution to integrate AI across its operations. The goal is to reduce human discretion, accelerate assessments and provide a fair basis for import valuation,” he said.

Mr. Sarpong further revealed that early figures for May 2026 indicate even stronger performance, expressing confidence that revenue generated through the system would exceed the April record.

“We are making steady progress in May, and the figures available as of yesterday show that we are likely to surpass the GH¢1 billion mark achieved in April,” he stated.

The GRA Commissioner-General emphasized that the deployment of Publican AI forms part of broader efforts to modernize revenue administration and curb leakages that have historically undermined tax collection.

The AI-driven initiative is expected to strengthen compliance, improve operational efficiency and contribute to increased domestic revenue mobilisation for national development.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Business

Prince Antwi

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Man in a bright patterned shirt sits at a table in an office, looking to his right with a microphone in front.
    Business
    Mpraeso MP petitions Mahama against renewal of Gold Fields’ Tarkwa Mining Lease
    Business
    GN Savings licence revocation cost the company $20 Million investment deal – Nduom
    Exterior view of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) building with a large marble display and the GRA logo and emblem in front.
    Archives
    GRA grants two-month amnesty for uncustomed vehicles ahead of nationwide crackdown
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31