Publican AI Generates GH¢1 Billion in additional customs revenue in April – GRA

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Anthony Sarpong, has disclosed that the Authority’s newly deployed Publican AI system generated an additional GH¢1 billion in customs revenue in April 2026.

According to him, the introduction of the artificial intelligence-powered platform has significantly enhanced customs operations, leading to improved revenue collection and greater efficiency in import assessments.

Speaking at the 10th Ghana CEO Summit on Thursday, May 28, 2026, Mr. Sarpong explained that the technology was introduced to streamline processes, reduce delays and ensure fairness in the valuation and assessment of imports.

He noted that the system is helping to minimize human intervention in customs procedures while creating a more transparent and predictable environment for businesses.

“The technology generated an additional GH¢1 billion in customs revenue in April 2026 alone. Our vision is to make GRA the first public institution to integrate AI across its operations. The goal is to reduce human discretion, accelerate assessments and provide a fair basis for import valuation,” he said.

Mr. Sarpong further revealed that early figures for May 2026 indicate even stronger performance, expressing confidence that revenue generated through the system would exceed the April record.

“We are making steady progress in May, and the figures available as of yesterday show that we are likely to surpass the GH¢1 billion mark achieved in April,” he stated.

The GRA Commissioner-General emphasized that the deployment of Publican AI forms part of broader efforts to modernize revenue administration and curb leakages that have historically undermined tax collection.

The AI-driven initiative is expected to strengthen compliance, improve operational efficiency and contribute to increased domestic revenue mobilisation for national development.