9 hours ago

Rock City Hotel has asked SSNIT, in the interest of accountability and transparency to publish all of its bid documents for public scrutiny in relation to SSNIT’s decision to sell 60 percent shares in four of its hotels.

In a letter dated July 12, 2024, where Rock City announced its decision to withdraw the bid, it went ahead to give SSNIT the consent to release “all or whatever parts of our bid documents for public scrutiny or publish same if it should become necessary.”

Rock City’s decision to withdraw the bid followed Organised Labour’s threat to embark on a nationwide strike beginning Monday, July 15, if SSNIT proceeds with the decision to sell the hotels to Rock City Hotel.

In a letter dated July 12, 2024, addressed to the Director-General of SSNIT, Kofi Osafo-Maafo, Rock City Hotel expressed their disappointment at the lack of stakeholder engagement, which they believe has led to the negativity surrounding their bid.

The hotels include La Palm Beach Hotel, Labadi Beach Hotel, Royal Ridge Hotel and Elmina Beach Hotel.