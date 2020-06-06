1 hour ago

Former Ghana great Mohammed Polo has called on critics of new GFA President Kurt Okraku to back off him and cut him some slack as he just some few months into a four year tenure.

He says its too early to judge Kurt Okraku but early signs under his reign are very promising and encouraging.

According to the 'dribbling magician' we need to give Kurt Okraku and his administration ample time to work and stop the needless criticisms.

“I think is too early to judge him because the work at stake for him is huge and not an easy job as well," he told Bryt FM.

“Though the Ghana Premier League was without a headline sponsor, it was going well until the suspension of football but it is just unfortunate.

“We need to give him ample time to do his work rather than criticizing him. We have to give him the chance to operate and see what he brings on board.

“His time in office now is limited and so why should we criticize him? He quizzed.

“The pull him down will not help us as a country. I think Kurt needs time because he also has what he is bringing on board as Ghana FA president.

“He has a four-year mandate so we should wait for him to go at least three years before we talk about his work but judging him within seven-eight months is not the best."