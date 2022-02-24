1 hour ago

Black Stars kit Sponsor - PUMA have sent their heartfelt condolences to President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku on the passing of his Dad George Offei Simeon-Okraku.

The late George Offei Simeon-Okraku passed on Sunday, November 21, 2021 after a short illness.

‘’Dear Mr President Simeon-Okraku, We are deeply sorry to hear about the death of your beloved father Mr George Offei Simeon-Okraku. We were deeply saddened by the news of his passing. We’re sorry you’re going through this difficult time, and we’re praying for peace for you and your family. No one can share or truly understand your personal grief. We at PUMA express our sympathy’’ the letter read.

Letters of condolences have also been received from Mr. Gianni Infantino, President of the World Football governing body FIFA, Football Clubs, African Football Associations/ Federations and well-wishers.

The final funeral rites of the late George Offei Simeon-Okraku will be held at the Officers Mess - Opposite the 37 Military Hospital on Friday, February 25, 2022. He was 96.

May his soul Rest In Peace!