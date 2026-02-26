1 hour ago

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has called an emergency meeting with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) following widespread media reports and public complaints about the rapid depletion of prepaid electricity units after the recent tariff adjustment under the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO).

In a letter dated February 25, 2026, the Commission acknowledged allegations that consumers’ prepaid units were being consumed faster than expected following the implementation of the revised tariffs.

“Given the regulatory, technical and consumer protection implications, and the potential impact on public confidence in the metering and vending systems, the Commission is convening an emergency meeting,” the letter stated.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 12:00 noon at the PURC GNAT Office in Accra.

The Commission outlined that the agenda will include a detailed technical briefing on the implementation of the revised tariff within the prepaid vending and metering systems, along with a review of any system parameter adjustments, configuration changes, or conversion logic modifications linked to the MYTO adjustment.

ECG is also expected to provide reports on vending data trends, meter update protocols, the volume and nature of consumer complaints, and the measures currently being taken to resolve them.

Additionally, the Commission has requested updates on any immediate technical and communication interventions necessary to protect consumer confidence and ensure regulatory compliance.