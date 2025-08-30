4 hours ago

The Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Dr. Shafic Suleman, has underscored the need for stronger collaboration among stakeholders in the utility sector to tackle pressing challenges and drive national development.

Dr. Suleman made the call during a nationwide tour of PURC’s regional offices and those of utility service providers, which concluded in Techiman in the Bono East Region.

Strengthening partnerships and resolving challenges

The tour, according to him, was aimed at fostering collaboration, identifying operational challenges, and developing practical solutions while gaining firsthand insight into the activities of regional offices for more efficient utility regulation.

Addressing staff at the Commission’s Bono East Regional office, Dr. Suleman urged professionalism and teamwork to uphold PURC’s vision of modern, effective regulation.

Commitment to quality service delivery

At the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), Area Manager John Mumuni Tayari reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering reliable and quality electricity to consumers. He commended the collaboration with PURC and pledged to deepen the partnership.

Dr. Suleman and Mr. Tayari discussed persistent challenges facing the sector, including the spread of illegal meters, issues with Self-Help Electrification Project (SHEP) meters, and capacity limitations. Both agreed that effective collaboration was crucial to resolving these problems.

Visit to pro-poor water project

PURC’s ongoing commitment

The Executive Secretary’s tour ended with an inspection of a pro-poor water project at Bibiani in the Nkoranza South Municipality, where a completed mechanised borehole system is set to be handed over to the beneficiary community.Dr. Suleman reaffirmed PURC’s commitment to efficient regulation of the utility sector and expressed optimism that continued collaboration with stakeholders would help address sectoral challenges while contributing to Ghana’s development.

He was accompanied by a team of directors and senior staff of the Commission, including Alhaji Jabaru Abukari (Director of Regional Operations & Consumer Services), Emmanuel Fiati (Director of Water Services & Performance Monitoring), Dr. Eric Obutey (Director of Research & Corporate Affairs), Frederick Oblitey (Director of Energy Services & Performance Monitoring), Stephen Bryan (Regional Operations Directorate), Charles Biney (Research & Corporate Affairs), Reginald Osei Assibey (Finance), as well as Godfred Ennin and Fauzia Tanko.