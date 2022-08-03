1 hour ago

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) is likely to announce an increment of between 35% and 40% for electricity and water tariffs barring any last minute changes.

The West African nation’s utilities regulator set 1st July 2022 to announce new tariff for water and electricity.

It, however, postponed the announcement of its tariff decision to 15 July, 2022.

Many were anticipating that the Commission will be announcing new tariffs on 15 July, 2022 as has been communicated to the public.

Unfortunately, the Commission on the 13 July, 2022 again postponed the announcement of new tariffs for electricity and water without indicating when it will announce the new tariffs.

During the last tariff increment in July 2019, electricity tariff went up by 11.17 % while water went up by 8.01%.

In an interview with the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Ishmael Ackah, he said the Commission identified a number of issues during the analysis and examination of the tariff proposals, which necessitated further deliberations and engagements with the utilities to ensure that such pertinent issues are addressed.

Dr. Ackah further stated that, the Commission has scheduled a meeting with the regulated utilities to afford them the opportunity of providing clarity and justifications for some of the figures quoted in their proposals, and to respond to some important issues raised during the tariff analysis.

Meanwhile, energynewsafrica.com’s sources indicate that the Commission which is answerable to President Akufo-Addo is awaiting the President’s response on the recommendation for electricity and water tariffs to be increased between 35% and 40 % before making announcement to the public