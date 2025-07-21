3 hours ago

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has successfully recovered GH¢4,295,445.64 for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the first half of 2025, following interventions in customer complaints in the Greater Accra Region.

Out of 700 complaints lodged between January and June, the Commission resolved 689 cases, representing a 98% resolution rate. Additionally, GH¢173,986.60 was refunded to customers, bringing total disbursements to GH¢4,469,432.25.

Speaking at a mid-year briefing, Greater Accra Regional Manager Madam Gifty Bruce-Nelson said the PURC's interventions continue to foster consumer satisfaction and service sustainability.

“Quality of service topped the list with 450 complaints, ranging from frequent power outages, faulty transformers, broken poles, to water flow challenges and low pressure,” she stated.

Other key issues included billing discrepancies, malfunctioning meters, and property damage resulting from power fluctuations.

The majority of complaints were submitted via:



Electronic means – 406



Phone calls – 117



Walk-ins – 56



Written submissions – 53



Toll-free calls – 21



Field visits – 4

Compared to the same period in 2024, there was a slight decrease in total complaints (804 in 2024 vs 700 in 2025), but electronic submissions nearly doubled, showing growing use of digital channels.

In 2024, ECG recovered GH¢11.4 million, while customers were refunded GH¢552,972.69. That year, 1,444 complaints were received, with 99% resolved.

For 2025 so far:



79% (555) of complaints were against ECG



16% (109) against Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL)



5% (36) were customer-related

The PURC has intensified public education, conducted 20 monitoring visits to ECG service centers, and focused on community engagement and prepaid system checks.

However, some areas still face challenges. In Volo, residents reported frequent two-day power outages, primarily due to SHEP meters not being integrated into ECG’s main system.

Despite systemic issues, Madam Bruce-Nelson commended ECG’s cooperation and reaffirmed PURC’s commitment to accountability and improving utility service delivery.

