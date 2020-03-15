1 hour ago

Pure paint west africa has a held a skills training program for some youth in a move to reduce unemployment in the Ghana and beyond.

The program held in Accra was aimed at training some youth across the continent to acquire knowledge in painting.

It attracted patronage from youth in the Zongo communities and some other youth from the neighbouring West African countries.

About seventy young boys from Ghana Niger, Mali,Burkina Fasso and La Cote D'ivoire came to the nations capital to acquire training skills and each of them recieved certificates at the end of the training.

Speaking after the training Mr. Abdul Basit Mohammed, the administrator for pure Paints west Africa commended the group Chairman of the Afro-Arab Group for such initiative to support the youth.

"This is the fourth time we are giving training to the youth and all that I can say is that we keep on improving year after year," he said.

"The product is performing well. The fanchaise agreement covers west africa and Niger is the first country we are going to penetrate, even though talks are in progress to extend to Nigeria, and other West Africa countries."

Pure Paint West Africa is the sole distributor of Pure Paints products in West Africa. The products are used for both internal and external decoration.

The company has been helping the youth in the zongo communities across the country and beyond by giving them training to acquire skills for their daily Bread and not to depend on politicians for survival.